Manulife Financial (MFC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) recently:

8/10/2021 – Manulife Financial was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/10/2021 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry in a year. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Manulife's inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

8/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Manulife Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Manulife Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$19.12 price target on the stock, down previously from C$29.00.

7/12/2021 – Manulife Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Get Manulife Financial Co alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.