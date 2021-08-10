Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.65.

Shares of MFC traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.14. 11,378,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,959. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$17.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.37. The firm has a market cap of C$48.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

In other news, Director Simonetta Vendittelli sold 2,129 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.18, for a total transaction of C$57,869.57. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$138,897.95. Insiders have sold a total of 36,272 shares of company stock valued at $942,149 over the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

