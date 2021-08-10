MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 26% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $668,200.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00146757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.88 or 0.99694506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00817397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.