Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $707.75 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 2,058,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,516. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.69.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.