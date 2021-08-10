Marc D. Kozin Buys 3,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Marc D. Kozin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRNA. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after purchasing an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after purchasing an additional 418,204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 220,296 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,591,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

