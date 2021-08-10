Markforged (MKFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Markforged has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Get Markforged alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.