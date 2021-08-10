Marlin (POND) Reaches Market Cap of $59.42 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Marlin has a market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

