Maro One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.96 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $36.41 million and $1.96 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00849257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00041489 BTC.

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 946,706,197 coins and its circulating supply is 489,681,041 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

