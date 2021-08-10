Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone Sells 17,858 Shares

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $25,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,232,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,665.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pamela G. Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 114,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $252.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 86.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 218.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

