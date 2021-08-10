Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 3,719 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Match Group by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,969 shares of company stock worth $5,413,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.