Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 10,147 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.02.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,059,383 shares of company stock worth $74,445,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 280.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.