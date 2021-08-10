Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,191 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.