Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 531 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.06. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.90 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays raised shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

