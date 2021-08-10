Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,480,001. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $376.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

