Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 262 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Illumina by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Illumina by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 164.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Illumina by 29.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $506.15 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

