Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Cap Tops $308,965.80

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $308,965.80 and $38,057.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.31 or 0.06938555 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00129790 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

