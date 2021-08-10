Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,332 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $106,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 31,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,223,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

