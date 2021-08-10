Matrix AI Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $693,125.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $693,125.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

