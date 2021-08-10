Matrix AI Network Trading 53.6% Higher This Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $919,467.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

