Matryx (MTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,716.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $3,716.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matryx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.02 or 0.00852001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00108104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00158447 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

Matryx is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.