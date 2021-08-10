Matthew Jauchius Sells 21,561 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $332,686.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN CMT traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $15.21. 43,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,209. The firm has a market cap of $129.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.66%.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.