MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Volume Tops $59,862.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $633,838.34 and $59,862.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,654.15 or 1.00009246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.97 or 0.01040456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.07 or 0.00350643 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.00388175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006642 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00069513 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004530 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

