Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Maxar Technologies worth $65,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 27,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.05. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3,215.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.