Maxim Group Trims Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Target Price to $37.00

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 217.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KLR. Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:KLR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.65. 3,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. Kaleyra has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $364.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaleyra by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.