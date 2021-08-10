MBE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 0.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. 2,117,770 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.