MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 78,832 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,832 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.72. 864,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.