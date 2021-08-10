MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Richard C. Vaughan Sells 26,399 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE MBI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $655.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.