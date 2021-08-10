MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Richard C. Vaughan Sells 26,399 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MBI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $655.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of MBIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MBIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in MBIA by 40.2% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 844,480 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in MBIA by 2.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,882,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its position in MBIA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,078,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 82,909 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

