McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD opened at $234.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.54 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

