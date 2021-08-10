McDonald’s (MCD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD):

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $266.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $269.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $263.00 to $268.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $232.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $255.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $272.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $253.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

6/23/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $262.00 to $268.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

MCD traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.56. 44,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,257. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.54 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

Get McDonald's Co alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 25.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $63,550,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.