Mchain Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Mchain has a total market cap of $55,591.38 and approximately $44.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mchain has traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006199 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 68,164,075 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

