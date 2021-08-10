McLean Asset Management Corp Has $12.79 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.29. 473,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,668,313. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

