Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Buys $40,634.72 in Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MED traded down $4.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.14. The stock had a trading volume of 118,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,071. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.94.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.