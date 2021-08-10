Meme Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.75 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $491.04 or 0.01078218 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and $1.84 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00385456 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003272 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002270 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

