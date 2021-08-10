MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 485,689 shares.The stock last traded at $1,837.03 and had previously closed at $1,755.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,886.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,517.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,114.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

