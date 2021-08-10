MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 485,689 shares.The stock last traded at $1,837.03 and had previously closed at $1,755.74.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,886.58.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,517.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35,114.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.