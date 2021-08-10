Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Trading Down 2%

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79.

About Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF)

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.