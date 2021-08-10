Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

