MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MKKGY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.84. 43,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

