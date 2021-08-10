Mercury Price Up 25% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $958,048.29 and $416.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

