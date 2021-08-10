Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $177,051.09

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $177,051.09 and $813.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

