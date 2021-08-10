MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$11.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

