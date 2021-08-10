MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$11.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.66.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Company Profile
Read More: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.