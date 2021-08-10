Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

