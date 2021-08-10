Meta (MTA) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00860936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041429 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

