Metis (METIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $189,320.00

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Metis has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $189,320.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for about $6.17 or 0.00013523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00849257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

METIS is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars.

