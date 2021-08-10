Metro (MRU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Metro (TSE: MRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MRU traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 251,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,628. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52. Metro Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.76.

Get Metro Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.