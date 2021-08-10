Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Metromile has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metromile will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,030,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,406,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

