Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OUKPY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.