Mettalex (MTLX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Mettalex has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $3.54 million and $1.65 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00006876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars.

