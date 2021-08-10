M&G (LON:MNG) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

MNG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Get M&G alerts:

MNG stock traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 230.80 ($3.02). 8,423,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 233.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32).

In related news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.