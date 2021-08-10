M&G (LON:MNG) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Shares of MNG traded down GBX 7.30 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230.80 ($3.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,756. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25. M&G has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

In other news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

