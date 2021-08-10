Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Critical Review

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magnachip Semiconductor and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 Micron Technology 0 5 24 1 2.87

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $114.31, suggesting a potential upside of 42.51%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Micron Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.83 $344.96 million $0.62 32.24 Micron Technology $21.44 billion 4.21 $2.69 billion $2.55 31.45

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Magnachip Semiconductor. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnachip Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 65.76% 9.54% 5.30% Micron Technology 16.20% 12.60% 9.38%

Volatility and Risk

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Magnachip Semiconductor on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman 0n October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

